Three U.S. lawmakers seek to use part of COVID stimulus money for opioid crisis - Axios

Three U.S. lawmakers seek to use part of COVID stimulus money for opioid crisis - AxiosReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 06:32 IST
A bipartisan trio of U.S. lawmakers is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for latitude to use some of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for addressing the opioid crisis, Axios reported on Wednesday https://bit.ly/2RtTx4O.
Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger and David Trone, along with Republican Representative David McKinley, are teaming up in the appeal, the report added. A letter will be sent to Yellen in relation to the matter on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- Yellen
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
ALSO READ
Senate Republican says U.S. police reform proposal may be done in week or two
Yellen lays out 'bold' climate agenda for U.S. economy, markets
Pelosi will allow Republican input on proposed Jan. 6 commission subpoenas
Senate Republican says U.S. police reform proposal may be done in week or two
I would like to thank President Joe Biden for taking this initiative: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.