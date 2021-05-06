Three U.S. lawmakers seek to use part of COVID stimulus money for opioid crisis - Axios

A bipartisan trio of U.S. lawmakers is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for latitude to use some of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for addressing the opioid crisis, Axios reported on Wednesday https://bit.ly/2RtTx4O.

Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger and David Trone, along with Republican Representative David McKinley, are teaming up in the appeal, the report added. A letter will be sent to Yellen in relation to the matter on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)