In wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government has fixed the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 07:05 IST
Bihar govt fixes ambulance charges for Covid patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government has fixed the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state. As per the order from the state Health and Transport department, not more than Rs 1,500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle upto 50km (including both sides), and for bigger vehicles with AC, it is Rs 2,500 maximum.

"Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle," it added. The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Wednesday, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

Bihar currently has 11,0431 active cases. As many as 4,10,484 recoveries and 2,926 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

