Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, in series of meetings with senior doctors, Chief Medical Officers, directed to increase 1,050 beds with oxygen support within a week in Kashmir Division.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:39 IST
JK LG directs medical officers to add 1,050 beds with oxygen support in Kashmir division
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, in series of meetings with senior doctors, Chief Medical Officers, directed to increase 1,050 beds with oxygen support within a week in Kashmir Division."Increased bed capacity with oxygen will substantially improve health infrastructure, help out patients in the hour of crisis," said Sinha. The LG also told the officers to ensure trianing, judicious referrals for better patient care management sufficient and availability of Oxygen supply at all health institutions, reads an official statement.

Sinha also directed the officers to ensure an effective and prompt availability of ambulance services for the needy as and when required. "The LG asked doctors to talk to people on religious gatherings, creating awareness regarding COVID-19 SOPs," added the statement.

Vaccination must be done on war footing to reduce the mortality rate. Focused attention needs to be given towards COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, besides speedy completion of the process of first dose of vaccination, maintained Sinha. In order to reach out to the people with vaccination, the LG instructed on starting vaccination in each municipal ward through dedicated teams. He further called for deployment of more mobile vans for the purpose.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Athar Amir Khan, informed the meeting that mobile vans are operating in 36 municipal wards which will be increased in coming days. Sinha told the CMOs to hire meritorious medical graduates to strengthen human resources in the health sector.

He further asked them to identify the doctors and other paramedical staff who have retired from government services and keep close liaison with them. Lauding the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts in fight against the deadly virus, the LG urged them to work with added zeal and dedication in a well coordinated manner to defeat COVID-19.

At present, Jammu and Kashmir has 37,302 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

