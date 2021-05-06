Left Menu

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. It was the first time the vigil was banned in the global financial hub, with police citing coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings, as it did for all demonstrations last year.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:53 IST
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

It was the first time the vigil was banned in the global financial hub, with police citing coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings, as it did for all demonstrations last year. It is expected to face a similar fate this year. Still, tens of thousands of people lit candles across the city in what was largely a peaceful event last June, bar a brief skirmish with riot police in one neighbourhood.

Commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong traditionally held the largest vigils globally every year, having been promised certain freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including rights of expression and assembly. Wong, 24, already in prison due to other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the District Court on Thursday.

A 15-month sentence was reduced to 10 due to his guilty plea. Judge Stanley Chan also sentenced Lester Shum, Jannelle Leung and Tiffany Yuen to between four and six months. Twenty others facing similar June 4 Tiananmen Square anniversary charges are due to appear in court on June 11.

"Freedom of assembly is not unlimited," Chan said. The anniversary struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British colony last year, falling just as Beijing prepared to introduce new security legislation which punishes anything China sees as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

This year, the June 4 Tiananmen Square anniversary event is particularly awkward for Beijing, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party. When asked whether commemorating the victims of Tiananmen would violate the new security law, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last month said it was important to show respect to the Party.

China has never provided a full account of the 1989 Tiananmen Square violence. The death toll given by officials was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of people may have died. Wong was given a 13-1/2 month sentence in December over an unlawful anti-government rally on June 21, 2019 and an additional four-month sentence for participating in an unauthorised protest in October 2019 while also breaking a government law against wearing face masks.

While in prison Wong was arrested in January on suspicion of breaking the new security law, which was introduced in July 2020, by taking part in an unofficial vote to pick opposition candidates for a since-postponed election, which authorities describe as a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Sensex rises over 150 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.The 30-share BSE index was trading 174.54 points or 0.36 p...

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the countrys powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.Arnon tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021