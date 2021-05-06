New HC bench to hear PILs on COVID-19 situation in Bihar
The division bench of the Patna High Court, which was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the COVID-19 situation in the state, has been changed.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:55 IST
The division bench of the Patna High Court, which was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the COVID-19 situation in the state, has been changed. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar has been replaced by the bench comprising Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah which was hearing three PILs on the Covid-19 situation in Bihar.
The batch of three PILs of petitioners including Shivani Kaushik, Rohit Kumar and Gaurav Kumar Singh would now be heard by the new division bench. A notice was issued by the high court listing section on Wednesday evening that the three PILs would be taken up for hearing by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Karol at 11 am on Thursday.
"As directed, kindly take notice that now the Regular D.B.-I (division bench) comprising The Chief Justice and Mr Justice S Kumar will take up the following matters for hearing through virtual mode at 11.30 am on Thursday (06.05.21)," the notification read. The division bench of Justices Singh and Shah, during their past hearing since April 15, had made several verbal observations against the state government regarding its handling of the coronavirus situation.
The Bihar government has imposed a lockdown in the state till May 15 in light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision came after the Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karol
- Kumar Singh
- Bihar
- Patna High Court
- Shah
- Rohit Kumar
ALSO READ
Panchayat polls process put off due to COVID surge in Bihar
Free vaccination to all aged above 18 in Bihar, Nitish govt extends poll promises to vast population
Bihar announces free COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years
States struggle to sustain oxygen supply as daily COVID count nears 3 lakh; MP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh announce free vaccination for all above 18
Over 500 doctors and health workers of Bihar's 2 leading hospitals infected in second wave