Left Menu

New HC bench to hear PILs on COVID-19 situation in Bihar

The division bench of the Patna High Court, which was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the COVID-19 situation in the state, has been changed.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:55 IST
New HC bench to hear PILs on COVID-19 situation in Bihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The division bench of the Patna High Court, which was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the COVID-19 situation in the state, has been changed. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar has been replaced by the bench comprising Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah which was hearing three PILs on the Covid-19 situation in Bihar.

The batch of three PILs of petitioners including Shivani Kaushik, Rohit Kumar and Gaurav Kumar Singh would now be heard by the new division bench. A notice was issued by the high court listing section on Wednesday evening that the three PILs would be taken up for hearing by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Karol at 11 am on Thursday.

"As directed, kindly take notice that now the Regular D.B.-I (division bench) comprising The Chief Justice and Mr Justice S Kumar will take up the following matters for hearing through virtual mode at 11.30 am on Thursday (06.05.21)," the notification read. The division bench of Justices Singh and Shah, during their past hearing since April 15, had made several verbal observations against the state government regarding its handling of the coronavirus situation.

The Bihar government has imposed a lockdown in the state till May 15 in light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision came after the Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Sensex rises over 150 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.The 30-share BSE index was trading 174.54 points or 0.36 p...

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the countrys powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.Arnon tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021