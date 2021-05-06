Man held for killing stray dog in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly beating up a stray dog to death in suburban Goregaon, an official said.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday after which the accused, identified as Imran Shah, was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police, the official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a video of the fatal assault on the stray dog went viral on social media and users posted the clip on Twitter, and also tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The police official said during interrogation, the accused revealed the stray dog had torn the seat cover of his motorcycle which triggered the attack on the animal.

In the video, the accused was seen assaulting the dog with an iron rod and the animal bleeding profusely, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added.

