Foreign news schedule for Thursday, May 6

-US announces support for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver as proposed by India, South Africa.

- Stories relating to EAM S Jaishankar's visit to in UK.

-India appreciates Biden admin's decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

-US reissues travel advisory urges Americans not to travel to India.

-Indian-origin immunologist Sankar Ghosh elected to National Academy of Sciences.

-US VP Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on Friday.

-US lawmakers applaud India's decision to not allow Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials.

-Tragic COVID-19 situation in India should raise alarm bells for all of us: UNICEF.

-COVID-19: USICOC Foundation ships 32 more ventilators to India.

- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)