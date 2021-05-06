Foreign news schedule for Thursday, May 6

Foreign news schedule for Thursday, May 6PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:19 IST
-US announces support for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver as proposed by India, South Africa.
- Stories relating to EAM S Jaishankar's visit to in UK.
-India appreciates Biden admin's decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.
-US reissues travel advisory urges Americans not to travel to India.
-Indian-origin immunologist Sankar Ghosh elected to National Academy of Sciences.
-US VP Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on Friday.
-US lawmakers applaud India's decision to not allow Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials.
-Tragic COVID-19 situation in India should raise alarm bells for all of us: UNICEF.
-COVID-19: USICOC Foundation ships 32 more ventilators to India.
- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-South African teams won't travel in rearranged Rainbow Cup
Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, Germany in same group in men's football, Japan to take on South Africa in opener
South African ex-President Zuma's legal team quits ahead of corruption trial
South African researchers hope to resume J&J vaccination study next week
South African researchers hope to restart J&J vaccination next week