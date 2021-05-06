COVID-19: Around 280 prisoners in Meerut to be released on bail or parole
In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, around 280 jail inmates shall be released on bail or parole in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Senior Jail Superintendent, District Jail said on Wednesday.
In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, around 280 jail inmates shall be released on bail or parole in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Senior Jail Superintendent, District Jail said on Wednesday. He further stated that regular sanitisation is being conducted in the jail premises and inmates aged above 45 and 60 years have been vaccinated.
Speaking to ANI, Senior Jail Superintendent, Dist Jail, Meerut, BD Panday said, "Around 280 jail inmates to be released on bail or parole, in view of COVID. Regular sanitisation conducted in jail premises. The jail inmates are served immunity boosting 'kadha'. Inmates above 45 and 60 years of age have been vaccinated." Uttar Pradesh is one of the states worst-hit by COVID-19 in the country. It reported 31,165 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its active cases tally to 2,62,474. (ANI)
