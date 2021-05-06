National schedule for Thursday, May 6 - Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Developments regarding COVID-19 situation - Political briefings NCR - Stories related to oxygen crises in hospitals -Developments regarding farmers' protest EAST -Post poll scenario related stories from West Bengal WEST -Bombay HC to hear former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's plea for quashing CBI FIR against him -HC to hear IPS officer Param Bir Singh's plea for quashing police inspector's Atrocities Act case against him -HC to her plea seeking door-to-door vaccination PTI DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)