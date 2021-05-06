IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Hands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban STRASBOURG, France - Sixteen year-old Mariem Chourak is a devout Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of her devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, but a proposal by French senators might soon deny her the freedom to do so in public spaces. (FRANCE-RELIGION/HIJAB (TV, PIX), 429 words)

In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies NEW DELHI - Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. He doesn't even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide wh08o will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-DOCTOR (PIX, VIDEO), by Alasdair Pal, 1992 words)

COVID-weary New Yorkers take a stool at the bar for first time in over a year NEW YORK - Matt Friedlander walked into the White Horse Tavern, grabbed a seat at the polished wooden bar and let out a sigh of relief as he ordered a Budweiser and a glass of bourbon: A major pandemic restriction on drinking in New York City was finally gone. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-BARS (PIX, TV), 781 words)

BARBOSA, Colombia - Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating. (COLOMBIA-ENVIRONMENT/BEES (TV, PIX), 323 words) 'It's my home': the island activist who forced German climate action

PELLWORM, Germany - If the North Sea island of Pellworm vanishes beneath the waves it will take with it the 300-year-old family farm of Sophie Backsen, 22, who last week won a court judgment forcing Germany to take swifter action to combat climate change. (CLIMATE -CHANGE/GERMANY-PELLWORM (TV, PIX), 351 words) How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/WHITE ABALONE (TV, PIX), by Nathan Frandino, 416 words) Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper blasts paint in mental health message

ASHDOD, Israel - Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of brushes and studios to blast colors onto canvases. (ISRAEL-ART/ (TV, PIX), 232 words) 'Try anything': Japan's silver-haired cheer-dancing squad

TOKYO - Pompoms rustle and silver shoes flash as "Japan Pom Pom" practices, moving to a lively cheer dance beat. With members ages 60 to 89, they're no ordinary squad. But don't you dare call them grannies. (OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO-CHEER DANCERS (PIX, TV), 525 words) Japan town builds giant squid with COVID-19 relief funds

TOKYO - A Japanese coastal town in the western part of the country has drawn ire on social media for using some of the coronavirus relief funds it was given by the government to build a statue of a giant squid in the hopes of boosting tourism. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GIANTSQUID (TV, PIX), 335 words) Vaccine hesitancy slows Africa's COVID-19 inoculation drive

NAIROBI - When Edith Serem received her COVID-19 vaccination last month at a hospital in Nairobi where she works as a doctor, nurses jokingly warned she might start speaking in a foreign language. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-VACCINE (PIX, TV), by Maggie Fick, 961 words) See also: Serbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates of roast meat

