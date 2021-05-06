The Latest: Indonesia bans traveling home for Eid al-Fitr
The ban started Thursday and will last for 12 days, exempting only civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work. Indonesia has confirmed more than 1.6 million cases and 46,000 deaths from COVID-19, the largest totals in Southeast Asia.PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:52 IST
Indonesia is prohibiting travel during the popular homecoming period to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in the world's most populous Muslim country, but the government imposed the ban after seeing a significant rise in the mortality rate last year after the Eid holiday marking the end of Ramadan. The ban started Thursday and will last for 12 days, exempting only civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work.
Indonesia has confirmed more than 1.6 million cases and 46,000 deaths from COVID-19, the largest totals in Southeast Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Muslim
- Southeast Asia
- Eid al-Fitr
ALSO READ
Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise
Indonesia searching for 53 crew aboard missing submarine, seeks Australia, Singapore help
Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise
Indonesia searching for 53 crew aboard missing submarine, seeks Australia, Singapore help
Search for missing Indonesian submarine finds oil spill - ministry