Left Menu

SC refuses to expunge critical remarks of Madras HC against EC

New Delhi, May 6 PTI The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to expunge critical remarks of the Madras High Court holding the poll panel responsible for surge in COVID cases in country, and also trashed the plea that media be restrained from reporting observations of judicial proceedings, saying it will be a retrograde act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:11 IST
SC refuses to expunge critical remarks of Madras HC against EC

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to expunge critical remarks of the Madras High Court holding the poll panel responsible for surge in COVID cases in country, and also trashed the plea that media be restrained from reporting observations of judicial proceedings, saying it will be a "retrograde" act. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, however, acknowledged that the high court's remarks were "harsh", but did not expunge them saying they do not form part of the judicial order. Media has right to cover court proceedings, the bench said, adding, "Off the cuff remarks are susceptible for misinterpretation".

The top court lauded high courts for commendable work done during COVID-19 and said they are effectively supervising pandemic management.

The bench, also comprising justice M R Shah, said the media cannot be restrained from reporting observations made during the course of hearings. "It will be retrograde to restrain HCs from making observations or gagging media from reporting observations," it said. Courts have to remain alive to evolving technology of media, it is not good, if it is restrained from reporting judicial proceedings, the bench said.

The verdict came on an appeal of the poll panel against the Madras High Court's observation . The high court had on April 26 castigated the EC for the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, holding it ''singularly'' responsible for the spread of the viral disease, called it the ''the most irresponsible institution'' and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon

Nearly two decades after an Australian woman was convicted of killing her four children, dozens of scientists are backing the claim that they may have died of natural causes.Australian law says Kathleen Folbigg is one of the nations worst f...

Cricket-Australians in IPL head for Maldives, NZ players wait to exit India

The Indian Premier Leagues Australian cohort is headed for the Maldives after the tournaments abrupt suspension over the coronavirus crisis in the south Asian nation, said Sourav Ganguly, the chief of the Indian cricket board. International...

Delhi Airport completes 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot: DIAL

Delhi Airport has logged 1,000 TaxiBot movements since their deployment about two years ago, which has helped airlines save 2.14 lakh litres of jet fuel besides reducing around 532 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions, the private airport ope...

European stocks near record high on strong AB Inbev, bank earnings

European stocks inched higher on Thursday, hovering near record levels, as strong earnings reports from AB Inbev and several eurozone banks added to an upbeat mood sparked by solid economic data.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021