Left Menu

Ireland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday that the British government is set to introduce a ban on prosecutions of Northern Ireland veterans under new legislation to be announced next week. Dublin had strongly advised London "against any unilateral action on such sensitive issue," the spokesman for Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:15 IST
Ireland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Irish government has urged Britain against taking unilateral action to shield former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the UK province's sectarian conflict from facing prosecution, a foreign ministry spokesman said. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday that the British government is set to introduce a ban on prosecutions of Northern Ireland veterans under new legislation to be announced next week.

Dublin had strongly advised London "against any unilateral action on such sensitive issue," the spokesman for Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday. The province's Irish nationalist deputy first minister also said any such move by London would not be acceptable.

Allegations over unresolved crimes from Northern Ireland's 'Troubles' - three decades of sectarian confrontation between Irish nationalist militants, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries, and the British military that killed around 3,600 people - remain a contentious issue 23 years after a peace deal was struck. A ban on prosecutions could add to tensions in the British-run region, where young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks, partly over post-Brexit trade barriers that they feel have cut them off from the rest of the UK.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, whose Sinn Fein party heads up Northern Ireland's devolved power-sharing government with their former pro-Britain foes, said a ban on prosecutions would be "a cynical move that will put British forces beyond the law." Such an amnesty would be "another slap in the face to victims," O'Neill said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

A murder trial of two ex-British soldiers accused of shooting dead an Irish Republican Army commander collapsed this week. A separate trial of a soldier accused of murdering 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in Londonderry in 1972, when British paratroopers opened fire on the group on what became known as on "Bloody Sunday", is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treat as representation PIL against overcharging for cremations, ambulances

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a PIL alleging there was overcharging for cremations and ambulance services going on in the national capital during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.A benc...

Software start-up created by IIT Kharagpur students gets funded at India Innovation Championship hosted by Chitkara University

Chandigarh Punjab India, May 6 ANINewsVoir Chitkara University recently conducted the grand finale of the India Innovation Challenge - 2021 - one of the largest funding fest and university-driven platforms for upcoming start-ups. With a mis...

Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon

Nearly two decades after an Australian woman was convicted of killing her four children, dozens of scientists are backing the claim that they may have died of natural causes.Australian law says Kathleen Folbigg is one of the nations worst f...

Cricket-Australians in IPL head for Maldives, NZ players wait to exit India

The Indian Premier Leagues Australian cohort is headed for the Maldives after the tournaments abrupt suspension over the coronavirus crisis in the south Asian nation, said Sourav Ganguly, the chief of the Indian cricket board. International...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021