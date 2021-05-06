HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds record 4.12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 fatalities New Delhi: New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL24 HEALTH-VACCINE-STATES Over 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre New Delhi: More than 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 28 lakh vaccine doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL19 MHA-LD BENGAL MHA forms four-member team to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into reasons for the post- poll violence in West Bengal and also assess the ground situation in the state, officials said on Thursday.

DEL20 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three Al-Badr militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, one surrenders Srinagar: Three Al-Badr militants were killed while one surrendered before security forces in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

DEL25 2NDLD AJIT SINGH RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said. MDS3 KL-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN COVID-19: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8 Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe COVID-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

Legal: LGD10 SC-EC SC refuses to expunge critical remarks of Madras HC against EC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to expunge critical remarks of the Madras High Court holding the poll panel responsible for surge in COVID cases in country, and also trashed the plea that media be restrained from reporting observations of judicial proceedings, saying it will be a “retrograde” act. LGD11 DL-HC-BANGLADESHI What is procedure for deporting foreigners who are here without documentation: HC to MHA New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) what procedure it follows for the repatriation of foreign nationals who are in India without any documents.

LGD2 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-CCI HC seeks CCI stand on Facebook, WhatsApp appeals against single judge order on privacy policy New Delhi The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against a probe ordered into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

Foreign: FGN24 PAK-JADHAV Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case Islamabad: A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty. By Sajjad Hussain FGN3 VIRUS-US-2ND LD IP-WAIVER US announces support for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver as proposed by India, South Africa Washington: The Biden administration has announced to support India and South Africa's proposal before the World Trade Organisation to temporarily waive anti-COVID vaccine patents to boost its supply. By Lalit K Jha AQS AQS

