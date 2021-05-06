Left Menu

Treat as representation PIL against overcharging for cremations, ambulances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:03 IST
Treat as representation PIL against overcharging for cremations, ambulances

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a PIL alleging there was overcharging for cremations and ambulance services going on in the national capital during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the representation be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The court said the decision be taken as early as possible and practicable and with the observation disposed of the plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the bench that municipal bodies be also asked to treat the NGO's plea as a representation as they are also running crematoriums.

A similar plea, by a lawyer, with regard to over charging by ambulances was not entertained by the court as it was of the view that it had been filed without doing any research.

The bench said it would dismiss the petition with costs or it can be withdrawn by the petitioner -- Nimesh Joshi.

Subsequently, the plea was withdrawn.

The NGO, represented by advocates M P Srivignesh, Robin Raju and Deepa Joseph, in its plea had contended that ''there is a dire need for a policy to regulate the charges levied for cremation and burials during these difficult COVID times''. ''It is seen that due to the lack of such policy, the caretakers and other private parties involved with the functioning of the crematoriums and burial spots specifically assigned for COVID deaths, are charging for cremations and burials as per their own whims and fancies,'' it had said.

The NGO had also said that ambulance service providers across Delhi were charging unjustified fares for even a short distance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liberia suspends import tariff on rice to bring down prices

On Monday, Liberian President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order 105, which announced the suspension of the tariff on rice imports, according to a report by the Liberian News Agency. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia mentioned that t...

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021