Left Menu

EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the move as a quantum jump in our concrete cooperation. She said bringing the countries in is an enormous step regarding the practical ability of the European armed forces. And we see this as another big step regarding trans-Atlantic connectivity and in the cooperation of European Union and NATO.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:06 IST
EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project

The European Union is set Thursday to allow the United States, Canada and Norway to join one of its military projects aimed at speeding up the deployment of troops and equipment around Europe.

EU defense ministers will give the green light for the three to join the 27-nation bloc's “military mobility” project, led by the Netherlands and aimed at easing bureaucratic procedures which slow troop deployments considerably.

More than 70,000 US military personnel are stationed in Europe, partly to help reassure Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland that they will be defended in case of any aggression from Russia.

Canada is leading a NATO battlegroup stationed in the region, near Russia's border, and Norway is involved, too. A priority for the military alliance is to be able to move troops and equipment rapidly.

Beyond border red tape, the smooth deployment of forces is also often hindered by ill-adapted infrastructure, like roads and bridges unable to handle heavy vehicles and tanks, airstrips too short for certain kinds of warplanes and ports too shallow to allow some ships to dock.

It's the first time that the EU will allow outside countries to join its official system of military projects and is a sign of improving EU-NATO cooperation. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the move as “a quantum jump in our concrete cooperation.” She said bringing the countries in is ''an enormous step regarding the practical ability of the European armed forces. And we see this as another big step regarding trans-Atlantic connectivity and in the cooperation of European Union and NATO.”(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liberia suspends import tariff on rice to bring down prices

On Monday, Liberian President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order 105, which announced the suspension of the tariff on rice imports, according to a report by the Liberian News Agency. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia mentioned that t...

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021