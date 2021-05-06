Left Menu

PIL seeks to restore/escalate numbers of beds in govt hospitals as per regular capacity, Court issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to all respondents on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for restoration of numbers of beds as per the capacity of the hospitals to provide the possible health care services to the maximum people in emergent conditions during the present scenario of pandemic spread in territory of Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The plea also sought direction for filling the vacant posts of the doctors/medical practitioners along with buffer staffs to fulfil the shortage, in the government hospitals. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday sought response from the Union of India, Delhi Government, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and posted the matter for June 4.

Petitioner Association of Social Justice, a group of lawyers and social activists through Advocate Yadunandan Bansal states that, All the health care institution are facing a shortage of oxygen due to the failure of management at the government level and for which, this court has to intervene to directs the respondents to ensure the efficient supply of the oxygen to health care institution of Delhi. The plea alleged that Delhi Government has slashed the numbers of beds in GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi SS Hospital for corona patients due to the shortage of oxygen.

The plea states that slashed strength of beds may be utilised for admission and treatment of those corona patients, who do not need to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It is a very absurd reason to slash the number of non-ICU beds, who needs not to be kept on a ventilator or in need of oxygen for respiration, immediately, plea states. It also added that hospitals run by the Centre and Delhi Government also facing a shortage of medical staff/doctors as several staff got infected with COVID-19. Moreover, the remaining medical staff/doctors are going through mental distress as well as a huge workload due to which, their working capacity has been affected and they are unable to deliver with their best.

The plea also seeks direction to the respondents to constitute a committee to the monitoring of urgent requirements of the health care services in the territory of Delhi and to coordinate between the respondents during this epidemic situation, under the supervision of the Court. (ANI)

