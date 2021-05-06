COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi to hold virtual meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Friday
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party's Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:24 IST
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party's Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting will be held via video conference in the national capital with Lok Sabha MPs of the party at 11 am.
Earlier, the interim Congress president had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the new COVID-19 vaccination policy was not only 'discriminatory but also a complete abandonment of the youth' and urged the government to reverse the ill-considered decision. "It is surprising that despite the harsh lessons of last year and the pain inflicted on our citizens, the government continues to follow an arbitrary and discriminatory policy, which promises to exacerbate existing challenges," she had written in the letter.
The country has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 infections and on Wednesday registered 4,12,262 new cases and 3,980 related deaths, as per the government data. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
