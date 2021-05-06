SHO suspended for kicking cart of vegetable vendor in Punjab

A Phagwara Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media of the policeman kicking the roadside cart of a vegetable vendor. According to Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, a detailed inquiry has been initiated.

"After a preliminary inquiry, Phagwara SHO has been suspended. A detailed inquiry has also started on this matter," said Kaur. The SSP Kapurthala on Wednesday had initiated a departmental inquiry against SHO. (ANI)

