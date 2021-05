Maha ATS seize over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over 7 kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The substance is ''highly radioactive and dangerous to human life'', the ATS official said quoting a report of an analysis conducted by the BARC.

Acting on a specific information, the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance on February 14 this year, he said.

Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer, he said.

During his interrogation, the ATS team got information that the uranium pieces were given to him by one Abu Tahir Afzal Husain Choudhary (31), a resident of Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs here, the official said.

The ATS subsequently nabbed Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd and seized 7.100 kg of natural urnaium from his possession, he asaid.

The seized uranium was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Trombay for analysis, he said.

The report received from the research centre mentioned that the substance was natural uranium, which is ''highly radioactive and dangerous to human life'', he said.

The ATS on Wednesday registered a case under provisions of the Atomic Energy Act-1962, based on a complaint by regional director, central region, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration of Research, Nagpur, he said.

The two accused were on Wednesday produced bedore a local court which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12, the official said.

