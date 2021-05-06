PIL for vaccination centres at RWAs, NGOs offices; HC asks authorities to treat it as representation

PIL for vaccination centres at RWAs, NGOs offices; HC asks authorities to treat it as representationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:35 IST
A PIL urged the Delhi High Court on Thursday to direct the Centre and Delhi government for setting up vaccination centres in the offices of Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), cooperative societies, NGOs to reduce people's exposure to COVID when they go to get vaccinated.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the authorities concerned to treat the plea as a representation and take a decision in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case.
The court said the authorities will also keep in mind the availability of funds, infrastructure and human resources while arriving at a decision and with the direction, disposed of the petition by one Ashish Kumar.
Kumar, in his plea, had said that allowing vaccination centres in RWAs, NGOs and societies would help maintain social distancing norms and avoid long queues outside other centres, which in turn will reduce citizens' exposure to COVID-19 infection.
