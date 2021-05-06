Attack at newly-elected UP panchayat member's house, 1 dead

The sister-in-law of a newly-elected kshetra panchayat member died while 10 others were injured in an alleged attack by rival groups in Bhandaria village in Bhuta area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a group of people attacked newly-elected member Meena Devi's house with sticks and rods in which Gita (40) was killed, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rajkumar Agarwal said.

Ten people, including Meena Devi, were injured in the attack and were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

The family members of the deceased have accused defeated village head candidate Munish Gangwar and kshetra panchayat candidate Yogendra of orchestrating the attack. Police has lodged an FIR in this connection and six people have been detained.

