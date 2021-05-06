Left Menu

Won't arrest IPS officer Shukla till next hearing:Police to HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:06 IST
Won't arrest IPS officer Shukla till next hearing:Police to HC

The Mumbai police told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that they would not take any coercive action or arrest IPS officer Rashmi Shukla till the next date of hearing of her plea challenging an FIR registered by the police in a case of alleged illegal phone tapping.

Last month, the police issued two summons (on April 26 and April 28) to Shukla, asking her to appear before the BKC cyber department in Mumbai for recording her statement.

However, Shukla had skipped the summons.

The case also pertains to alleged leaking of sensitive documents related to police postings.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the police, told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale on Thursday that a team of the cyber cell police would be sent to Hyderabad, where Shukla is presently posted, to record her statement in the case.

The bench, which was hearing Shuklas petition, noted that the case pertains to offences under the Official Secrets Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, which are punishable up to three years only.

The petitioner is serving in Hyderabad. She may have not been able to appear before the police here for questioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HC said.

''We will hear this petition after the summer vacation.

Until then it will be graceful on the state governments part to make a statement that it would not take any coercive action,'' Justice Shinde said.

To this, Khambata said the police would not take any coercive action or arrest the petitioner till the next date of hearing of the petition.

''It is a fairly important investigation. We don't know when the COVID-19 pandemic will end. Hence, the police are willing to send a team to Hyderabad where they could record the petitioners statement,'' Khambata said.

Shuklas counsel Mahesh Jethmalani said the IPS officer is willing to cooperate with the investigation into the case and the police team can record her statement in Hyderabad.

The court accepted the statement and posted the plea for hearing in June.

Shukla, a senior IPS officer of 1988 cadre, approached thr HC earlier this week, seeking for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and also sought an interim order of no coercive action.

''The approach of the State is to arm-twist the petitioner by a bogus and frivolous case,'' the plea alleged.

Shukla is currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone and is posted in Hyderabad.

The petition said Shukla had exposed the alleged nexus between ministers and politicians and other gross corruption involved in assigning postings to police officers.

Instead of applauding and appreciating the work of the petitioner, the ''government authorities are involved in framing the petitioner in a false criminal case'', it alleged.

The FIR was registered at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents on the complaint filed by the Maharashtra Intelligence Department.

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers.

The letter also had details of intercepted calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Before registration of the FIR, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it appears that Shukla herself had leaked the confidential report (to Fadnavis).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swedish FA asks government to allow more fans at women's CL final

The Swedish Football Association SvFF has pleaded with the countrys sports minister Amanda Lind and its public health agency to allow 500 fans to attend the Womens Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on May 16...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals STI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030.In remarks to the forum, the UN S...

UN report sounds alarm on acute global shortage of midwives

The 2021 State of the Worlds Midwifery report, launched on Wednesday by the UN Population Fund UNFPA, the UN World Health Organization WHO and the International Confederation of Midwives, said that fully resourcing midwife-delivered care by...

Liberia suspends import tariff on rice to bring down prices

On Monday, Liberian President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order 105, which announced the suspension of the tariff on rice imports, according to a report by the Liberian News Agency. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia mentioned that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021