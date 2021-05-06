Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:10 IST
Moral fabric dismembered to a great extent: HC on hoarding, black marketing during COVID

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the moral fabric of people has been ''dismembered'' to a great extent as instead of coming together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, they are engaging in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines and concentrators.

''We are still not understanding the gravity of the situation and that is why we are not coming together. Which is why we are seeing instances of hoarding and black marketing. Our moral fabric has been dismembered to a great extent,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The observation came in response to a suggestion by a lawyer that medical professionals who have retired, medical students or nursing students can be tapped to provide assistance in the prevailing situation when there is shortage of personnel also not just medicines, equipment and beds.

