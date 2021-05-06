Left Menu

C'garh govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:25 IST
C'garh govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18 to 44, after the high court's order to modify the plan that prioritised inoculation of the economically weaker sections of society, an official said on Thursday.

The state government has constituted a committee headed by the state's chief secretary to finalise a fresh plan to distribute vaccines in the third phase in an equitable manner, the public relations department official said.

The state government in an order on April 30 said vaccines will be first given to the Antyodaya group (poorest among poor), followed by those in the below poverty line (BPL) category and then to people in the above poverty line (APL) group, in the third phase of the drive that began on May 1.

Hearing the intervention applications challenging the state government's decision, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to fix the ratio of allotment of vaccines in an equitable manner.

''In light of the HC's order, the state government has constituted a panel of secretaries, headed by chief secretary, which will deliberate on relevant aspects, including vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and the number of eligible persons in the group,'' the official said.

The court has directed to amend the state's April 30 order and said the state government must fix a reasonable ratio for allotment of vaccines to the Antyodaya group and persons belonging to the and APL categories, he said.

It will take some time for the committee to submit its recommendations and to finalise the fresh inoculation plan, the official said.

''Continuing the inoculation drive for the Antyodaya group will amount to violation of the court's order and therefore, the vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years is being suspended,'' he said.

The vaccination for people aged above 45 years will continue in the state, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

A top European Union legal advisor argued in an opinion Thursday that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to EU law.It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the conservative, populist...

SpiceXpress transports 1,100 oxygen concentrators, other medical equipment from China to Delhi

SpiceXpress on Thursday transported 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi.The consignment was airlifted in SpiceXpress widebody A330 aircraft, according to a statement.Spi...

11 govt forces members killed in terrorists' attacks in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul Afghanistan, May 6 ANIXinhua At least 11 Afghan security forces members were killed in terrorists attacks in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed on Thursday. In Ghazni province, four Afghan National Police AN...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 per cent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021