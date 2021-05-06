5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP

We have given five companies of police force to Bihar's capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. "We have given five companies of police force to Patna to implement lockdown strictly. We have also instructed them to minimise officials in offices and send them on ground to enforce lockdown," the Additional DGP Bihar told ANI.

He also said that in order to stop the black marketing to the COVID-19 medicines, Economic Offences Unit of the state is taking necessary steps. "Economic Offences Unit is taking necessary steps to tackle black-marketing of medicines. We have registered three cases in Patna, seized 50 oxygen cylinders and arrested four people into this matter," Kumar said further.

The state government on March 4 imposed lockdown in the state till May 15. The decision of the Chief Minister came after Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order. Earlier, the Bihar government has imposed a night curfew in the state till March 15. Bihar Chief Minister has also announced free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Corona cases continued to rise rapidly in the state. A record number of 14,836 cases were reported on Wednesday while, 169 people scummed to the diseases in the last 24 hours.With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to 2,987. (ANI)

