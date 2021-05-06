Left Menu

5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP

We have given five companies of police force to Bihar's capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:41 IST
5 companies of police force deployed to implement strict lockdown: Bihar Additional DGP
Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

We have given five companies of police force to Bihar's capital to implement the lockdown strictly to curb the COVID-19 infection across the state, said Additional Director General of Police, Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. "We have given five companies of police force to Patna to implement lockdown strictly. We have also instructed them to minimise officials in offices and send them on ground to enforce lockdown," the Additional DGP Bihar told ANI.

He also said that in order to stop the black marketing to the COVID-19 medicines, Economic Offences Unit of the state is taking necessary steps. "Economic Offences Unit is taking necessary steps to tackle black-marketing of medicines. We have registered three cases in Patna, seized 50 oxygen cylinders and arrested four people into this matter," Kumar said further.

The state government on March 4 imposed lockdown in the state till May 15. The decision of the Chief Minister came after Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order. Earlier, the Bihar government has imposed a night curfew in the state till March 15. Bihar Chief Minister has also announced free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Corona cases continued to rise rapidly in the state. A record number of 14,836 cases were reported on Wednesday while, 169 people scummed to the diseases in the last 24 hours.With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to 2,987. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Indian archers to miss Swiss World Cup

Indias Olympic-bound archers will not get to compete in the Stage 2 World Cup in Lausanne as their short-term visa application has been rejected by the Switzerland Embassy.India has been battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that ...

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre; this step will save many lives: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre this step will save many lives CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Oil PSUs commit Rs 100 cr for redevelopment of Hindu shrine Badrinath Dham

Indias top oil PSUs - IOC, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL and HPCL - on Thursday committed Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of Badrinath Dham, one of the holiest shrines of Hindus, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.It is a matter of great pride for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021