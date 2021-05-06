Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online
In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday. Mandatory for all statesUTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:41 IST
In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.
The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday. ''Mandatory for all states/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1. States/UTs have been advised for compliance,'' the ministry's disability affairs department tweeted. The sector had been demanding such a move, especially during the coronavirus crisis where people with disabilities were unable to get their certificates due to the prevalent restrictions. For people with disabilities, a disability certificate is a necessity as they can avail the benefits of different government schemes by furnishing the document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UDID
- Mandatory for all states
- States
- The Ministry of Social