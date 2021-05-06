Left Menu

Formal announcements on ambassadors soon: White House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:50 IST
Formal announcements on ambassadors soon: White House

US President Joe Biden is soon expected to make formal announcements on several ambassadorial positions, the White House has said, amid a media report that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is under active consideration to be the next envoy to India.

When asked about Garcetti's consideration as the next US envoy to India, the White House refrained from commenting on speculation.

''I don't have any personnel announcements or assessments to make here from the podium, but hopefully we'll have some more formal announcements on ambassadors soon,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

A day earlier, a news portal reported that Biden is considering naming the Los Angeles mayor to a high-profile ambassadorship, possibly India.

In December, Garcetti said he had turned down an unspecified job with the Biden administration and would stay in Los Angeles to lead pandemic relief efforts. However, Garcetti hasn’t publicly ruled out leaving before his second term ends in December 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The all-important position of the US envoy to India has been lying vacant since January 20, when Biden, a Democrat, was sworn in as the US President.

In the absence of a full-time ambassador, Daniel Smith, the director of the Foreign Service Institute, has been sent to New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim.

“Smith’s appointment underscores the United States’ strong commitment to our partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said on April 30.

Smith will spearhead close cooperation with India to ensure that our countries continue to advance our shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic, Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Indian archers to miss Swiss World Cup

Indias Olympic-bound archers will not get to compete in the Stage 2 World Cup in Lausanne as their short-term visa application has been rejected by the Switzerland Embassy.India has been battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that ...

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre; this step will save many lives: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre this step will save many lives CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Oil PSUs commit Rs 100 cr for redevelopment of Hindu shrine Badrinath Dham

Indias top oil PSUs - IOC, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL and HPCL - on Thursday committed Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of Badrinath Dham, one of the holiest shrines of Hindus, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.It is a matter of great pride for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021