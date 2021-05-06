Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI order on new privacy policy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice in the petitions of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:01 IST
Delhi HC issues notice on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI order on new privacy policy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice in the petitions of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy. The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought the response of all respondents and slated the matter for May 21.

The Single Bench Justice Navin Chawla on April 22 had dismissed Facebook and WhatsApp pleas challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy. The petitioners have challenged the March 24 order passed by CCI directing a probe into the new privacy policy and the probe should be completed within 60 days.

Facebook and WhatsApp, said that since the issue of WhatsApp's privacy policy is being heard by the Supreme Court, High Court therefore there was no requirement of CCI to order the probe. Senior Advocate Harish Salve and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioners and told the court that CCI proceedings must be kept in abeyance as the matter is pending before Supreme Court, High Court, etc.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, who represented CCI in the matter, had earlier told the court that the matter is not of privacy but access to data and the Competition is going to deal with metadata. ASG Lekhi responded that data can have a privacy or competition dimension. He also said that the issue is completely competition-based as understanding consumer behaviour and preferences facilitate targeted advertising. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket teams senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The 35-year-old batsman was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League that was indefinitely suspen...

Indian archers to miss Swiss World Cup

Indias Olympic-bound archers will not get to compete in the Stage 2 World Cup in Lausanne as their short-term visa application has been rejected by the Switzerland Embassy.India has been battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that ...

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre; this step will save many lives: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi got 730 metric tonnes oxygen for first time on May 5. I thank HC, SC, Centre this step will save many lives CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Oil PSUs commit Rs 100 cr for redevelopment of Hindu shrine Badrinath Dham

Indias top oil PSUs - IOC, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL and HPCL - on Thursday committed Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of Badrinath Dham, one of the holiest shrines of Hindus, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.It is a matter of great pride for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021