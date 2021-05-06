Left Menu

Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

(APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 600-3000, Brinjal 300-2500, Tomato 67- 2000, Bitter Gourd 1000-3200, Bottle Gourd 100-1667, Ash Gourd 800-1200, Green Chilly 800-4000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 800-5000, Green Ginger 600-3000, Carrot 300-2000, Cabbage 180 -3000, Ladies Finger 600-1800, Snakeguard 400-1600, Beetroot 300-1700, Cucumber 100-1400, Ridgeguard 500-3200, Raddish 400 -2200, Capsicum 800-3200, Drumstick 800-2800, Sweet Pumpkin 200-1100, Knoll Khol 700-2000, Lime 700-6000.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

