250-bed Covid Care facility made operational in J-K's Rangreth

Union Territory Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army has jointly made operational a 250-bed Covid care facility at Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official statement.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:14 IST
Visual from Covid Care Centre.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Territory Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army has jointly made operational a 250-bed Covid care facility at Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official statement. Equipped with a 20-bed state-of-the-art high-dependency unit and 230-bed post-critical care ward, the facility augments government medical health infrastructure significantly.

"Reinforcing its commitment to the safety and healthcare of the Kashmiri Awaam (people), Kashmir UT Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army, today jointly operationalised the 250-bed Dedicated Covid Health Care Centre at Rangreth," the statement said on Wednesday. It further continued that the government and Army resources were mobilised to operationalise the facility in a short timeframe to respond to the Covid surge in Srinagar and adjoining districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator, Rangreth Health Services Department and Brigadier Sumesh Seth, Station Commander, Old Airfield Military Station (Rangreth), reiterated their commitment to the service of the Kashmiri people during these distressed times and pledged to work untiringly to extend critical health care to the populace. The UT reported 4,716 new positive cases of novel coronavirus, 1,518 from Jammu division and 3,198 from Kashmir division, have been reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Valley to 1,96,585. (ANI)

