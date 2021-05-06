Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh's plea against FIR: Bombay HC seeks CBI's response

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an FIR lodged against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:15 IST
Anil Deshmukh's plea against FIR: Bombay HC seeks CBI's response
Anil Deshmukh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an FIR lodged against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges. The high court also refused to give any interim protection to Deshmukh from any coercive action by the CBI.

It has asked CBI to file its affidavit within a period of four weeks in response to the petition filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister. The next hearing in the matter will be after the summer vacation of the court. The high court has directed Deshmukh to move the vacation bench of the high court on the basis of the urgency of his case if needed.

Deshmukh, in his plea, sought the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation over corruption allegations. He also pleaded for interim protection from any coercive action by the agency. Last month, the CBI had registered a case against him and others under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Deshmukh on the high court's order on April 5, based on petitions filed by advocate Jayshri Patil and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who levelled allegations of corruption and malpractices against the NCP leader. Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry within 15 days into allegations levelled against him by Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lords Resistance Army to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture an...

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage; request such facilities to increase beds again: Kejriwal.

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage request such facilities to increase beds again Kejriwal....

Motor racing-Alonso focused on speed not struggles ahead of home return

The days of 140,000 fans cheering Fernando Alonso to a home victory in Spain are long gone but the double Formula One world champion returns this weekend firm in the belief he can drive better than ever.The 39-year-old is making his first S...

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistans southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks. Journalists, civil society activists, go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021