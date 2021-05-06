France to open up COVID vaccines for those aged 50 and over next Monday

France to open up COVID vaccines for those aged 50 and over next MondayReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:16 IST
France will lower the age of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to all French people aged 50 and over from next Monday onwards, five days ahead of an initial timetable, said President Emmanuel Macron.
