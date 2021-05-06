Jersey officials to meet protesting French fishing crews

Jersey officials to meet protesting French fishing crewsReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:23 IST
Officials from the British Channel island of Jersey have agreed to meet representatives of a French fishing trawler flotilla that sailed into a Jersey harbour to protest over restrictions on fishing rights, the Jersey government said.
Jersey's Minister for External Relations, Ian Gorst, said in a statement issued by the Jersey government: "We are meeting with French fishing leaders this morning to listen to their concerns regarding fishing rights."
