French presidency: in our interest that Jersey situation does not worsen

France is keen that the situation does not worsen in the British Channel Island of Jersey, where French fishermen have staged a protest over post-Brexit restrictions, said an official from the French presidency on Thursday.

French trawler crews, angered by those post-Brexit limits on their access to British fishing grounds, had sailed in a flotilla to Jersey earlier on Thursday to register their protest.

The French presidency official added that France viewed the situation in Jersey as being calm, but also said Britain's language on the matter had aggravated tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)