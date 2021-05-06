Comedian, others booked for violating COVID norms at wedding

Comedian Sugandha Mishra was booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms during her wedding with counterpart Sanket Bhosale at a resort here last week, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday night against her, the bridegroom's side, the owner of resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh said.

The marriage ceremony took place on April 26.

The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Singh said.

No arrest has yet been made, the DSP said, adding that an investigation was going on.

Mishra hails from Jalandhar, while Bhosale belongs to Maharashtra. Both had shot into fame in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', though they had later left it. They are now settled in Mumbai. PTI CORR CHS VSD HMB

