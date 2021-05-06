Left Menu

Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:34 IST
Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The International Criminal Court has sentenced a Ugandan former child soldier who turned into a brutal rebel commander to 25 years' imprisonment, with judges saying that his own abduction as a schoolboy and history as a child soldier prevented him being sentenced to life.

Dominic Ongwen was convicted in February of a total of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, rape, forced marriage, forced pregnancy and using child soldiers as a commander in the shadowy Lord's Resistance Army. His lawyers have said they will appeal the conviction.

Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said Thursday that judges had to weigh Ongwen's brutality with his own tortured past when deciding on a sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 percent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,8...

Elizabeth Olsen to play infamous axe murderer in new project

It has recently come to light that Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen will soon portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled Love and Death. According to E News it was revealed that the WandaVision star will play Ca...

Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lords Resistance Army to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture an...

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage; request such facilities to increase beds again: Kejriwal.

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage request such facilities to increase beds again Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021