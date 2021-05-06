Germany will do its best to enable responsible summer holidays - minister

Germany will do its best to enable responsible summer holidays - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:36 IST
Germany wants to allow as much holidaying as it responsibly can this summer, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.
"I believe that people need a perspective. We want as much holiday as is responsible in the summer," Maas told a news conference with Turkey's foreign minister in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
