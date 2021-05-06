Left Menu

Bheki Cele to pay homage to fallen police officers

Constables Lungelo Nogqala, Frank Mkhuseli Lila, Buqaqawuli Nyembezi and Secretary Ntombikayise Priscilla Landu were stationed at the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts respectively. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:44 IST
Cele will join the SAPS management in the province in giving these members a befitting farewell at a mass memorial service to be held at the SAPS Academy in Umtata this morning, at 10 am. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will today pay homage to the fallen South African Police Service (SAPS) members killed in a car accident on 25 April 2021 outside Engcobo, Eastern Cape.

The four officers and a civilian, who also perished in the accident, were returning from the Chris Hani District, where they had completed crime prevention operations and awareness campaigns.

Cele will join the SAPS management in the province in giving these members a befitting farewell at a mass memorial service to be held at the SAPS Academy in Umtata this morning, at 10 am.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 percent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,8...

Elizabeth Olsen to play infamous axe murderer in new project

It has recently come to light that Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen will soon portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled Love and Death. According to E News it was revealed that the WandaVision star will play Ca...

Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lords Resistance Army to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture an...

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage; request such facilities to increase beds again: Kejriwal.

Many Delhi hospitals had reduced number of beds due to oxygen shortage request such facilities to increase beds again Kejriwal....
