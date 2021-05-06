Bheki Cele to pay homage to fallen police officers

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will today pay homage to the fallen South African Police Service (SAPS) members killed in a car accident on 25 April 2021 outside Engcobo, Eastern Cape.

Constables Lungelo Nogqala, Frank Mkhuseli Lila, Buqaqawuli Nyembezi and Secretary Ntombikayise Priscilla Landu were stationed at the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts respectively.

The four officers and a civilian, who also perished in the accident, were returning from the Chris Hani District, where they had completed crime prevention operations and awareness campaigns.

Cele will join the SAPS management in the province in giving these members a befitting farewell at a mass memorial service to be held at the SAPS Academy in Umtata this morning, at 10 am.

