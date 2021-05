France wants European Parliament to resume sitting in Strasbourg

French President Emmanuel Macron wants the European Parliament to resume sitting in the French city of Strasbourg from June after a hiatus due to COVID-19, an official in the presidency said on Thursday. "A return to normal operations for the Strasbourg plenary sessions would seem imperative to us," the official said.

EU law states that the parliament must hold a four-day session once a month in Strasbourg, a right defended by France, but these session have been suspended during the COVID-19 crisis and are taking place in Brussels instead. Macron will lodge his request on Sunday.

