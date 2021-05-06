French Navy sends two patrol boats to waters around Jersey

French Navy sends two patrol boats to waters around JerseyReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:42 IST
The French Navy said on Thursday that it had sent two patrol boats to the waters around the British Channel Island of Jersey, reciprocating an earlier gesture by Britain which had also sent two Royal Navy boats amid a dispute by French fishermen.
French trawler crews, angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds, had earlier sailed in a flotilla to Jersey to register their protest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- French
- post-Brexit
- Royal Navy
- Britain
- The French Navy
- Jersey
ALSO READ
4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals
On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal
French President Macron will go to funeral ceremony of late Chad leader Deby
Icardi scores 3 as PSG reaches French Cup semis, Monaco wins
Soccer-Icardi fires PSG into French Cup semis