French Navy sends two patrol boats to waters around Jersey

The French Navy said on Thursday that it had sent two patrol boats to the waters around the British Channel Island of Jersey, reciprocating an earlier gesture by Britain which had also sent two Royal Navy boats amid a dispute by French fishermen.

French trawler crews, angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds, had earlier sailed in a flotilla to Jersey to register their protest.

