Left Menu

Top EU court should strike down Polish moves to discipline judges - court adviser

Poland also failed to ensure the impartiality of its new Disciplinary Chamber at the Supreme Court, said the advocate general, whose opinions are usually followed by the court in its final ruling. The Luxembourg-based ECJ has already ruled to suspend the disciplinary chamber pending a final ruling on whether it offers sufficient guarantees of judicial independence.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:46 IST
Top EU court should strike down Polish moves to discipline judges - court adviser

The European Union's top court should rule that measures introduced by Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to discipline judges contradict EU laws, a court adviser said on Thursday ahead of a final ruling due in the coming months.

The EU executive sued Poland at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2019, saying its new disciplinary regime infringed on judicial independence by exposing judges potentially to political interference. The case is one of multiple rows that have erupted between the EU and the ruling nationalists in Warsaw since 2015. Brussels accuses PiS of undermining basic democratic principles, including by tightening state control and influence over Polish media and courts, charges that Warsaw rejects.

An advocate general to the court said Poland's broad new definition of disciplinary offences was causing a "chilling effect" among judges by weakening their protections and independence. Poland also failed to ensure the impartiality of its new Disciplinary Chamber at the Supreme Court, said the advocate general, whose opinions are usually followed by the court in its final ruling.

The Luxembourg-based ECJ has already ruled to suspend the disciplinary chamber pending a final ruling on whether it offers sufficient guarantees of judicial independence. However, the chamber has continued to work despite the ECJ ruling. Commenting on the opinion, Poland's Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta accused the EU of "double standards" and the court's advocate general of disseminating "lies" in seeking to block Warsaw's overhaul of its judiciary.

The eurosceptic PiS remains popular in Poland, helped by its mix of tough-talking nationalism and increased social spending. It won re-election in 2019 for another four-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationwide lockdown only option left to check COVID-19, says Gehlot

Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhis call for a nationwide lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it can help in breaking the chain of COVID-19 if planned properly.There is already a shortage of oxygen, medicine...

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till second COVID wave subsides CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Maha ATS seizes over 7 kg uranium worth Rs 21.3 cr; 2 arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has seized over seven kg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.The substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life, the ATS of...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 percent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021