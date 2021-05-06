Blinken says U.S. may ramp up security assistance to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States was actively looking to increase security assistance to Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a visit to Kyiv, Blinken also said that Russia had left significant numbers of troops and equipment near Ukraine's border despite announcing a withdrawal last month.

"In terms of the threat, it remains. Russia has pulled back some forces but significant forces remain at Ukraine's border," Blinken said. "Russia has the capacity on fairly short notice to take aggressive action if it so chooses."

