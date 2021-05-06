Thai court grants bail to student jailed on charges of insulting king - lawyer

A court in Thailand on Thursday granted bail to student protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who has spent weeks in detention on charges of insulting the country's powerful king, her lawyer said.

Bail conditions require Panusaya to stay in Thailand, attend court sessions when summoned and refrain from offending the monarchy, Krisadang Nutcharat, one of Panusaya's lawyers, told Reuters. (Writing by Kay Johnson)

