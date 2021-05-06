Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:58 IST
PM reviews COVID-19 situation, stresses states should not let vaccination speed go down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a comprehensive review of the public health response to COVID-19 where he said states should be given help and guidance for ramping up healthcare infrastructure, while the need for ensuring holistic containment measures was also discussed.

During the review, the prime minister also stressed the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination against COVID-19 doesn't come down and was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, according to a statement issued by the Prima Minister's Office.

The prime minister was given a detailed picture on the COVID-19 outbreak in various states and districts, and was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases, the PMO said.

He was also apprised about the districts with high burden of the disease, the statement said.

Modi reviewed the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months. During the comprehensive review of the COVID-19 related situation in the country, the prime minister was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. Modi also reviewed state-wise trends on vaccine wastage, the statement said.

Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in inoculation must not be diverted for other duties, the prime minister said.

Modi was also briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, the PMO said.

The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures was also discussed, it said. Modi noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10 per cent or more and bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.

The prime minister also reviewed the availability of medicines and was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir, according to the PMO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, among other ministers and top officials, were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

