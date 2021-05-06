Left Menu

COVID-19: Oxygen plant installed at Delhi's RML hospital

Amid soaring demand for medical oxygen in the national captal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an oxygen plant has been installed at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:58 IST
Dr. Rana AK Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent of Delhi's RML Hospital speaking to ANI in Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid soaring demand for medical oxygen in the national captal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an oxygen plant has been installed at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry. Speaking to ANI here today, Dr. Rana AK Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said, "We've installed an oxygen plant in our hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry. This plant will produce 960 liters of oxygen/minute. We already have oxygen supply, now our oxygen capacity has increased."

Singh further informed that the hospital earlier had 205 oygen beds which have now been increased by 200. "We were managing with 205 COVID beds but now we've increased 200 oxygen beds more in the hospital. We also have 24 ICU beds for COVID patients. We'll also convert 22 oxygen beds into ICUs," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday. The total count of cases went up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll went up to 18,063.

The positivity rate yesterday dipped to 26.37 percent. This is the lowest positivity rate since the commencement of lockdown. According to Delhi government health bulletin on Wednesday, 79,491 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

It said that 90,365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday in the city. Out of these, 64,983 persons were administered their first dose and 25, 382 got their second dose. The bulletin also said that 34,83,832 vaccinations had been given cumulatively till Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

