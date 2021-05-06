EU calls for calm in situation in French-British island standoff

EU calls for calm in situation in French-British island standoffReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:59 IST
The European Union's executive called on Thursday for calm after both the French and British navies sent boats to waters around the British Channel island of Jersey amid a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.
"We are continuing our discussions with the UK and we call for calm," a European Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing.
