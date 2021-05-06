Left Menu

EU calls for calm in situation in French-British island standoff

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:59 IST
EU calls for calm in situation in French-British island standoff

The European Union's executive called on Thursday for calm after both the French and British navies sent boats to waters around the British Channel island of Jersey amid a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

"We are continuing our discussions with the UK and we call for calm," a European Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom The Simpsons has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazines list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its subject, style and s...

Report on excess charge for unloading vaccine boxes in Kerala baseless: CITU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, the trade union wing of the CPIM, on Thursday dismissed as baseless and untrue a report that headload workers demanded excess charge to unload boxes carrying COVID-19 vaccine at a centre here.As per t...

BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMP

May 6 Reuters - TOP TRADE NEGOTIATORS FROM CHINA, U.S. MAY HOLD THEIR FIRST CONVERSATION SOON TO REVIEW THE PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL - SCMP TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION IN U.S.-CHINA TALKS LIKELY TO INCLUDE CHINESE COMMITMENT TO BUY 200 BILLION OF GOO...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Recovery hopes to underpin Wall Street, vaccine makers slide

Wall Street was set for a steady start on Thursday as confidence in the economic recovery offset jitters in American pharmas over rights to their COVID vaccines.Futures contracts in the SP 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrials were all slig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021