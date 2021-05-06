Left Menu

EU-Turkey ties looking better this year - German foreign minister

Relations between Turkey and the European Union are looking better in 2021 after a difficult year last year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. Last year, was a difficult year in the relationship between the EU and Turkey. This year looks to be a much better one."

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:00 IST
EU-Turkey ties looking better this year - German foreign minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Relations between Turkey and the European Union are looking better in 2021 after a difficult year last year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. Asked what more Germany could do for Turkey's bid to join the EU, Maas replied: "Turkey can contribute the most."

"We know ... that we are interested in these talks, and of course in goals and results. Last year, was a difficult year in the relationship between the EU and Turkey. This year looks to be a much better one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiolas City side to open up ...

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom The Simpsons has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazines list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its subject, style and s...

Report on excess charge for unloading vaccine boxes in Kerala baseless: CITU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, the trade union wing of the CPIM, on Thursday dismissed as baseless and untrue a report that headload workers demanded excess charge to unload boxes carrying COVID-19 vaccine at a centre here.As per t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021