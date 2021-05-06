Left Menu

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:06 IST
Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks. Journalists, civil society activists, government officials, and judges are among those targeted in such attacks in recent months, while Washington announced plans last month to pull out all U.S. troops by Sept. 11.

Nimat Rawan, a former news anchor at ToloNews, the largest private television station, was shot dead on Thursday morning, said Jamal Naser, a spokesman for the provincial police. "We have launched an investigation," he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but government officials and Western powers usually blame Taliban insurgents for what they say is a tactic to spread fear while avoiding large civilian casualties. Violence is at its worst in Afghanistan, with daily fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, who are waging an insurgency to overthrow the foreign-backed government since the Islamist movement was ousted in 2001.

In just two days, the Taliban captured a second district in the northern province of Baghlan on Thursday, said provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat. Six Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban night-time attack on their outpost in the central province of Ghazni, a local official said.

The Afghan government says the Taliban have killed and wounded more than 50 troops in attacks in at least 26 provinces during the last 24 hours, while its forces killed dozens of Taliban over the same period. Although the United States missed a May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in talks with the Taliban last year, its pull-out has begun.

Critics of President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw say the Islamist militants will try to sweep back into power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiolas City side to open up ...

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom The Simpsons has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazines list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its subject, style and s...

Report on excess charge for unloading vaccine boxes in Kerala baseless: CITU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, the trade union wing of the CPIM, on Thursday dismissed as baseless and untrue a report that headload workers demanded excess charge to unload boxes carrying COVID-19 vaccine at a centre here.As per t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021