Left Menu

Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture, and murder. Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015, was convicted in February of 61 out of 70 alleged crimes.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:14 IST
Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison
Image Credit: Twitter(@IntlCrimCourt)

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture, and murder.

Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015, was convicted in February of 61 out of 70 alleged crimes. In many, the victims were women and children. Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said the panel of judges had considered sentencing Ongwen to life imprisonment, the court's harshest punishment, but had decided against it due to the defendant's own personal suffering.

Ongwen, who in his early 40s, sat in court in a grey suit and red tie looking impassively as the decision was read aloud. He is appealing his conviction. Led by fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, the LRA terrorized Ugandans for nearly 20 years as it battled the government of President Yoweri Museveni from bases in northern Uganda and neighboring countries. It has now largely been wiped out.

Ongwen was abducted as a 9-year-old boy and forced into a life of violence after the group killed his parents. At the same time, the judges found, he knowingly committed a vast range of heinous crimes as an adult, many of them against defenseless children and women who were forced into slavery or to take up arms. He was "a perpetrator who wilfully brought tremendous suffering upon his victims, however, also a perpetrator who himself has previously endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group of which he later became a prominent member and leader," Judge Schmitt said.

Prosecutors had demanded he get at least 20 years in prison, while his defense argued he should get no more than a 10-year sentence because he was traumatized as a child soldier.[nL1N2M80VI, nL8N2M72F0] But the crimes were so grave, including "instances where the murder was committed by burning people alive in houses and the harsh treatment of children," that a longer sentence was fitting, the court found.

"Dominic Ongwen fully intended all of these crimes. He played a key role in their commission, he participated in the planning and personally took part in it. It was he who decided to launch the attacks, he selected the fighters and issued the specific instructions ahead of each attack," the ruling said. The sentence can be appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-City look to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea on Saturday in a game which is now a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.Victory at the Etihad Stadium would allow Pep Guardiolas City side to open up ...

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom The Simpsons has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazines list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its subject, style and s...

Report on excess charge for unloading vaccine boxes in Kerala baseless: CITU

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU, the trade union wing of the CPIM, on Thursday dismissed as baseless and untrue a report that headload workers demanded excess charge to unload boxes carrying COVID-19 vaccine at a centre here.As per t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021